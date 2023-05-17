Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has kicked off sales in Canes on the horror film Blue Light directed by Andy Fickman, whose films include Race To Witch Mountain and Parental Guidance.

Fickman produces with Todd Slater, Grant Slater, Betsy Sullenger, Scott Prisand, Katie Leary, and Michael Speyer the story about friends on a road trip who are assailed by a terrifying and unworldly threat. The film is in post.

“We’re excited to be a part of an array of amazing new films that span all genres and to introduce them to buyers in Cannes,” said Epstein, who has been showing footage and represents worldwide sales.

“Blue Light is a dynamic, fresh take on a trusted genre from director Andy Fickman that will have audiences on the edge of their seats and keep the conversation going well after the film ends.”

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Film Mode to bring the chilling story of Blue Light to the world,” added Fickman. “This is the most personal movie I have ever made, inspired by events in my past that left me with both emotional and physical scars.

”These permanent souvenirs remind me daily that no matter how much logic we try to employ – sometimes you have to face the horrifying reality that certain instances simply live in the realm of the unexplained.”