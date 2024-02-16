Film Mode has closed multiple sales on the Dermot Mulroney films Breakwater and She’s A Criminal and continues talks with buyers at the EFM.

James Rowe (Blue Ridge Fall) directed Breakwater, which also stars Darren Mann (TV series Animal Kingdom), Alyssa Ross (Tyler Perry TV series Bruh), and Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and screens in the market.

Rights have gone in the UK (Vertical Entertainment), Australia and New Zealand (Eagle Entertainment), Middle East (Eagle Films), Germany (Lighthouse Home Entertainment), Poland (Galapagos), Latin America (Global Media Distribution), Brazil (Telecine), and airlines (Ricochet Digital Media).

Vertical handled North American distribution in December on story of an ex-con asked to find an inmate’s (Mulroney, Scream VI, Young Guns, Secret Invasion) estranged daughter and unwittingly endangers her in the process. The cast includes Sonja Sohn from The Wire.

Matt Paul, Dana Lustig, Larry Hummel, and Ed Winters produced, and the executive producer is Jay Paul. Breakwater is the second feature from Loose Cannon Pictures after Justine Bateman’s TIFF and SXSW 2021 selection Violet.

Film Mode will show first footage from Matthew Yerby’s She’s A Criminal (aka The Dirty South) which has sold to UK (Vertical), Middle East (Eagle Films), Latin America (Global Media Distribution), South Korea (Boxoo), and airlines (Ricochet Digital Media). Cineverse distributed the film day and date theatrically and digitally last November.

Shane West (A Walk To Remember) and Willa Holland (Arrow) and join Mulroney in the story of a young bartender who turns to crime to find $30,000 to save her family bar before a businessman takes the property.

VP Independent produced the film in association with Moo Studios, Principal Film Finance, Slated, and Convoke Media. Andrew Vogel and Suzann Toni Petrongolo served as producers.