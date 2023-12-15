Berlin-based sales outfit Films Boutique has snapped up world sales rights to Ray Yeung’s All Shall Be Well which is set to world premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama strand.

The film centres on Angie and Pat, a couple living in Hong Kong who have been together for over four decades. After Pat’s unexpected death, Angie finds herself at the mercy of her extended family as she struggles to retain both her dignity and the home that they shared for over thirty years.

Written and directed by Yeung, All Shall Be Well stars Patra Au Ga Man, Maggie Li Lin Lin, Tai Bo, Leung Chung Hang and Fish Liew Chi Yu. It is produced through Hong Kong-based New Voice Film Productions. Golden Scene is set to release the film in Hong Kong in April 2024.

Films Boutique handled sales for Yeung’s previous feature Suk Suk (Twilight Kiss), which world premiered at Busan in 2019 and had its European premiere in Berlin’s Panorama. The film subsequently screened in over 50 film festivals worldwide, and went on to earn five Golden Horse Award nominations. It was released in territories including North America, France, Spain, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Latin America.

Yeung is a Columbia University MFA graduate. He has written and directed four features and eight short films.