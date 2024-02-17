FilmSharks has closed a handful of sales on its EFM roster led by Lucia Puenzo’s San Sebastian premiere Electrophilia (Los Impactados) and Miguel Faus’s Tallinn premiere The Quiet Maid (Calladita) presented by Steven Soderbergh.

At Entertainment has acquired Japanese rights to Puenzo’s (XXY) Horizontes Latinos selection Electrophilia (Arg-USA-Chil), with Alebrije taking Mexico, and Estaçao Esperança acquiring Brazilian rights.

Mariana Di Girólamo (Pablo Larrain’s Ema) stars as a woman who awakens from a coma and experiences strange side-effects after a lightning strike. The Larrain brothers’ Fabula is among the producers.

Warner Bros Discovery has picked up pay TV and SVoD rights to The Quiet Maid for Eastern Europe, while Bingeable has picked up select US digital rights excluding VoD, and Exponenta will release in CIS.

Paula Grimaldo stars as a Colombian maid at a wealthy art dealer who strikes up an eye-opening friendship with the maid next door.

The film won the first $100,000 Andrews/Bernard Award post-production award established by Soderbergh in partnership with blockchain-powered non-profit Decentralized Pictures, and was funded by the sale of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).