Filmsharks subsidiary The Remake Co. has struck deals on Latin American hits led by a US deal on Argentinian box office smash A Boyfriend For My Wife.

Impossible Garden’s Andy Schefter has optioned English-language remake rights and will produce with New Rebellion Entertainment’s Tim Sullivan, who co-wrote the screenplay with Cooper Tomlinson.

Juan Taratuto’s original film has inspired numerous similar deals, including in Spain with Robot Dreams producer Arcadia Motion Pictures and Universal.

It tells of a shy man who looks to break up his intense marriage by hiring a very peculiar old school ladies man to seduce his wife to entice her to leave him.

“A Boyfriend For My Wife is the perfect rom-com with several layers and tones,” said FilmSharks head Guido Rud. “I am sure we found the right partners to bring the title to English-language audiences.”

Sullivan added, “The themes of love and loss are universal. The way we frame them will be distinctly American.”

Schefter said, “Tim and Cooper’s script captures the magic of the original film while perfectly contextualising the story for English language audiences.”

Meanwhile Slinky Town Pictures has optioned Chinese remake rights to I Married A Dumbass, another Argentinian hit from the producers of A Boyfriend For My Wife.

Shyam Madiraju of Germ has taken Indian remake rights to Miguel Faus’s Tallinn 2023 premiere The Quiet Maid, presented by Steven Soderbergh.

Madiraju produced Jennifer Aniston’s Sundance drama Cake and has offices in India and the US.