Applications for Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow 2024 close today (April 5) at midnight BST.

The initiative is open to UK and Irish citizens and long-term residents of either country. There is no upper or lower age limit, but applicants should be at an early stage in their film career, demonstrate exceptional promise and be ready to progress to the next level.

Applicants should use this Google Form and need to attach a brief bio, a headshot and contact details as well as a small statement about why they are applying. This form is mandatory.

The field is open to producers, directors, writers and actors.

Producers should ideally have one feature film to their credit. Directors, conversely, should be on the point of making their first feature, while actors must be working in cinema as well as TV.

Screen International’s executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan will take charge of the selection process for the 14th consecutive year in 2024. She can be contacted at screenstarsoftomorrow@gmail.com.