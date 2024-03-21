The inaugural Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) in Vietnam has unveiled its line-up of about 100 films, including 12 each for the Southeast Asia competition and for the first or second film competition, with directors Anne Fontaine and Hirokazu Kore-eda among its guests.

The Asian premiere of French biopic Bolero will open the festival on April 6. Director Fontaine and leading actor Raphaël Personnaz will be present for the film’s Asian premiere, which will take place at the city’s historic Opera House.

Further notable festival guests include acclaimed Japanese director Kore-eda who will receive a tribute through the Directorial Symphony section, which will screen six of his films such as Shoplifters and Air Doll. The majority of the competition filmmakers will also be on hand to present their films.

The Southeast Asia competition is a showcase of emerging talent from the region, including Le Binh Giang’s Rock-A-Bye Baby from Vietnam, Nelson Yeo’s Locarno winning Dreaming & Dying as well as several fresh titles from Rotterdam such as Blue Imagine by Urara Matsubayashi, Fire On The Water by Sun-J Perumal and Tenement by Inrasothythep Neth and Sokyou Chea.

The first or second film competition is dedicated to rising filmmakers outside Southeast Asia. The selection includes Autumn by António Sequeira, Carefree Days by Liang Ming, Frau by Lyubov Mulmenko and Linh Tran’s Slamdance winning Waiting For The Light To Change.

HIFF will feature several world premieres, including Gavin Yap’s Dead Boys’ Club from Malaysia, documentary Doku by Kohei Kawabata, and B4S: Before Sex by three rising Vietnamese directors Tung Leo, Michael Thai and Huynh Anh Duy. The latter is due to open in local cinemas on April 12.

The festival will run from April 6-13, with Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated Perfect Days as the closing film. A series of industry events have also been lined up, including workshops, a project market and a script lab.

The festival has Anderson Le as head of programming, Tran Thi Bich Ngoc as head of film projects and Phan Gia Nhat Linh as head of script lab. On the executive board are executive director Pham Minh Toan, deputy executive director Do Hoa, artistic director Nguyen Vinh Son and deputy artistic director Aaron Toronto.

Southeast Asia competition

13 Bombs

Dir. Angga Dwimas Sasongko

Blue Imagine

Dir. Urara Matsubayashi

Dreaming & Dying

Dir. Nelson Yeo

Fire On The Water

Dir. Sun-J Perumal

Last Shadow At First Light

Dir. Nicole Midori Woodford

Oasis Of Now

Dir. Chia Chee Sum

Rock-A-Bye Baby

Dir. Le Binh Giang

Solids By The Seashore

Dir. Patiparn Boontarig

Tenement

Dirs. Inrasothythep Neth, Sokyou Chea

The Cursed Land

Dir. Panu Aree

The Gospel Of The Beast

Dir. Sheron Dayoc

Wonderland

Dir. Chai Yee Wei

First or Second Film competition

Autumn

Dir. António Sequeira

Be With Me

Dir. Hwarng Wern-ying

Borrowed Time

Dir. Choy Ji

Carefree Days

Dir. Liang Ming

City Of Wind

Dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Frau

Dir. Lyubov Mulmenko

How To Have Sex

Dir. Molly Manning Walker

Love Is A Gun

Dir. Lee Hong-Chi

Night Courier

Dir. Ali Kalthami

Push Pause

Dir. Ryoma Kosasa

Valli

Dir. Manoj Shinde

Waiting For The Light To Change

Dir. Linh Tran