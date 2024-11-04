Screen has obtained the first-look image from Justin Chadwick’s action thriller Sierra Madre starring Kiefer Sutherland, which has begun production in Colombia with a host of new cast additions. Highland Film Group continues worldwide sales at the AFM this week.

Mexican actor and producer Omar Chaparro, whose credits include Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Netflix original series Thursday’s Widows, joins alongside rising Colombian actress Laura Osma from Prime Video’s recent Toronto premiere Pimpinero: Blood And Oil and Sky Original’s Blocco 181, and Ashton Sanders from Moonlight and Equalizer 2.

Additional new cast include Tommy Martinez (ABC’s Good Trouble), Solly McLeod (The Dead Don’t Hurt), Laird Akeo (Paradise City), and Orlando Pineda (Netflix’s Griselda).

Chadwick, whose credits include Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom and The Other Boleyn Girl, directs from a screenplay by Ian Mackenzie Jeffers (Joe Carnahan’s The Grey) and Delbert Hancock.

James Keach (Walk The Line), Robert Stein (The Call) and Griff Furst (Devil’s Peak) are producing, with Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier serving as executive producers for Highland Film Group alongside Trevor Albert. Highland is co-financing.

Sierra Madre follows Captain Jordan Wright (Sutherland) and his squadron as they are granted leave to attend a crewmate’s wedding in Mexico. When a cartel storms the village where the festivities are taking place, Wright and his squad find themselves under siege and must engage in a full-scale battle to survive.

Sutherland won the Emmy for TV smash 24 and his feature credits include Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2, which just opened in the United States through Warner Bros, and William Friedkin’s The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

“Emmy Award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland ignites the screen and will brilliantly capture the intensity and physicality of a leader fighting to keep his squad alive, embodying the strength and camaraderie that pulsates throughout this story,” said Highland CEO Fraser. “This band of young actors are perfectly suited to match Justin’s performance-driven storytelling, and we are confident that together with Kiefer they will deliver a taut suspense-filled ride for audiences worldwide,” added COO Perrier.

Highland Film Group’s current slate includes the action crime thriller Wardriver starring Dane DeHaan and Sasha Calle; John Stalberg, Jr.’s Muzzle: City Of Wolves starring Aaron Eckhart; Allan Ungar’s action-comedy London Calling with Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor; and Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller Not Without Hope starring Zachary Levi and Josh Duhamel.