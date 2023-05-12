Los Angeles-based MPX has boarded sales on glam rock drama Bolan’s Shoes starring Timothy Spall, as well as First World War film Ace And The Scout, and family film Christmas Time.

Bolan’s Shoes centres on a fan of the late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan fan who has been living a lie since a childhood tragedy after a concert. When she reconnects with her estranged, socially maladjusted brother she reckons with her true identity through the help of music.

Ian Puleston-Davies wrote and directed the Buffalo Dragon production, and Greg Barrow, Terri Dwyer and Dean Fisher serve as producers. Ryan Bury and James Andrew Felts serve as executive producers for MPX while Bolan’s son Rolan Bolan is associate producer.

“As someone who has been greatly influenced in my own life by the power of music from that era I find deep sincerity and honesty in the narrative at the heart of Bolan’s Shoes and utilising music as a means of self-discovery,” said Bury, MPX’s SVP. “MPX is ecstatic to be back at Cannes and bringing such a powerful film to the market.”

Christmas Time from AMCA Productions follows a humbug of a father who puts his family’s patience to the test on their annual ski trip only to find himself on a journey of discovery about the true meaning of Christmas by way of the North Pole. Daniel Colyer directed from a screenplay by Laurie Ashbourne.

Ace And The Scout is a true story inspired by First World War flying ace Billy Bishop and tells of two young soldiers who crash in the European front lines in August 1918 and await Allied back-up alongside legendary sniper Francis “Peggy” Pegahmagabow.

MPX’s Cannes roster includes international sales on What Happened At 625 River Road, a horror thriller inspired by true events and directed by Devon Jovi Johnson; Luke Hanlon’s crime thriller The Troubles A Dublin Story about two brothers entangled in the IRA in 70’s and 80’s; and Lyla, a mystery thriller in the vein of The Shining and Misery from writer-director Gordon Cowie.

“With the recent shutdowns of productions and wave of uncertainty in projects currently in development, MPX remains steadfast and committed to bringing quality completed content of all genres into the marketplace,” added Bury. “We look forward to being on the ground in Cannes and representing our slate from such talented filmmakers.”