Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, which tells the story of the complex relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia, played by Carey Mulligan.

The film co-stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman and was written by Cooper and Josh Singer.

Producers include Cooper, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The film will premiere at this year’s Venice film festival, before a release in select cinemas on November 22, then Netflix on December 20.

Watch the trailer below.