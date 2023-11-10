Focus Features will distribute Edward Berger’s new thriller Conclave starring Stanley Tucci and Ralph Fiennes in the US.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales on the new feature from the All Quiet On The Western Front director. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Conclave is set in the Vatican and follows a Cardinal who finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy as he races to uncover a secret before the new Pope is chosen. Additional cast includes John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Merab Ninidze, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. Peter Straughan, Oscar-nominated for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote the screenplay which is based on Robert Harris’ book of the same name.

It is produced by Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions, Michael A. Jackman for FilmNation Entertainment, Robert Harris, and Alice Dawson, and was developed with the support of Access Entertainment. Berger and Fiennes are among the executive producers.

FilmNation handled the US sale alongside CAA Media Finance and Indian Paintbrush. Elsewhere the film will be released by Elevation in Canada, Black Bear in the UK, Dea Planeta in Spain and Eagle Pictures in Italy.

Focus Features’ slate also features Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Ethan Cohen and Tricia Cooke’s Drive-Away Dolls and Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black from Sam Taylor-Johnson.