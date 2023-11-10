Darren Aronofsky will direct a biopic of US tech billionaire Elon Musk for A24, according to reports.

It will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorised biography of Musk which was published in September. Isaacson previously wrote the Steve Jobs biography in which Danny Boyle’s 2015 feature of the same name was based on.

Variety reported studios and filmmakers were engaged in an intense bidding war to option Isaacson’s book, with the rights eventually going to A24.

Aronofsky recently worked with A24 for last year’s awards contender The Whale which earned Brendan Fraser an Oscar for lead actor.

Musk is CEO of space exploration venture SpaceX and former chairman of Tesla. In 2022, he purchased Twitter for $44bn and changed the name to X.