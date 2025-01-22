With Nosferatu now on more than $150m at the global box office Focus Features and Robert Eggers are reteaming on his next film, Werwulf.

Focus Features will produce and finance and distribute in the US on December 25, 2026.

Eggers will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sjón, with whom he co-wrote on The Northman. Both Eggers and Sjón will produce alongside Focus Features, while Maiden Voyage’s Chris and Eleanor Columbusserve as executive producers.

Nosferatu has grossed just over $90m in North America, making it the studio’s second highest grossing release behind Downton Abbey on just shy of $97m.

The adaptation of FW Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror has garnered five Bafta nominations. The Academy announces its Oscar nominations on Thursday morning.

The filmmaker and studio have partnered on all his films to date, including as well as The Witch and The Lighthouse, where Focus handled international distribution through Universal International.