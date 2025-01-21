The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be unveiled on Thursday, January 23.

The nominees in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation, which starts at 5:30am PST (13:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

At 5:30am, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations will be unveiled.

At around 5:41am, they will announce the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture. The above schedule is subject to change.

This year’s Oscar nominations were pushed back following the LA wildfires and will be a virtual event without in-person media coverage.

The announcement will go out via global live stream, which you can watch above.

The 2025 Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time.