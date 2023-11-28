Focus Features will release Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu reimagining in the US on December 25, 2024.

Universal Pictures International handles distribution outside the US on the gothic horror starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney. and Willem Dafoe.

Eggers also serves as a producer alongside Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus (Maiden Voyage), Jeff Robinov, and John Graham.

The story of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her reunites Focus with Eggers following 2022 release The Northman. It also brings the filmmaker back together with Chris Columbus, who is credited as executive producer on The Witch and The Lighthouse.

Peter Kujawski, chairman of Focus Features, said, “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”

F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu was a landmark cinematic release when it came out in 1922 for its early treatment of vampire lore and was inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. The film was remade by Werner Herzog in 1979 as Nosferatu The Vampyre.

