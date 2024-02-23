Manchester Film Festival (March 15-24) has unveiled its industry talks line-up with Oscar-nominated director Waad Al-Kateab and executives from Curzon Film and Altitude Film Entertainment among the speakers.

Al-Kateab - a 2020 Oscar nominee, and Bafta and Bifa winner for her documentary For Sama - will close the programme with an in-conversation session before screening her latest film We Dare To Dream, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival last year.

Discussing the current UK film landscape will be Curzon’s head of theatrical sales Jamie Mendonca; Bulldog’s head of distribution and acquisitions Philip Hoile; Altitude’s head of publicity Mark Jones; and RRB Films’ Gareth Jones.

Other key talks include casting for independent film with casting directors Cameron Culver and Jane Anderson; as well as navigating the film industry with screenwriter Amanda Graham.

Filmmaker Karen Anstee, actor Jurgen Heimuller, director Kenneth Scicluna and editor Bella Norman will also lead discussions on international collaboration and filmmaking.

In addition to its industry line-up, Manchester announced its feature jury which comprises Mendonca; Film4’s Amy O’Hara; Dexerto’s Tom Percival; Total Film’s Emily Murray; and director Mikey Murray.

All industry events will take place at the 53Two theatre in Manchester.