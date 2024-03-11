Luke Brawley, former festivals manager at Dogwoof, is launching Indox, a company providing festival strategy consultancy to non-fiction filmmakers.

Based in East Sussex, UK, Indox will work from initial festival strategies to full festival management, providing representation for films on the festival circuit and exposure to potential distribution partners.

Brawley is launching the company with CPH:DOX official selection title The Stimming Pool, directed by The Neurocultures Collective and Steven Eastwood, having its world premiere in the Special Premieres section on March 18.

The company will also represent Robie Flores’ The In Between, which debuted Saturday, March 9 in the Doc Feature Competition at SXSW.

Brawley is looking for further acquisitions at CPH:DOX (March 13-24), where he will be meeting with programmers and filmmakers.

The exec joined UK sales firm Dogwoof in 2014, where he worked on campaigns for titles including Maite Alberdi’s The Eternal Memory, Bing Liu’s Minding The Gap and Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol, which won the Oscar for best documentary last night. Brawley left Dogwoof last year.

“In an industry undergoing constant flux, where traditional methods no longer guarantee success and independent documentary production faces increasing challenges, I feel there’s a tendency to shy away from risk, favouring conventional moulds,” said Brawley. “Indox emerged as a response to this trend, leveraging my extensive industry experience and network to offer an alternative avenue to global audiences.”

He added that the initial two titles “epitomise our commitment to showcasing a fresh wave of filmmakers” that “embody self-reflection, hybridity, diversity and inclusivity, elevating the art of nonfiction storytelling.”

A statement from the six-person The Neurocultures Collective and Eastwood said of The Stimming Pool, “Indox understood the film right away, they brought enormous skill and care to the process of pitching and placing it with festivals.” Alejandro J Flores, producer of The In Between, added he is looking forward to working with Brawley “for his ability to engage non-traditional personal films in dialogue with communities around the world.”

The Stimming Pool is produced by Chloe White for UK firm Whalebone Films, with Eastwood; while Flores produced The In Between with Kellen Quinn, producer of Oscar-nominated doc Time.