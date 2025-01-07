A leading light of the independent space is returning to the fray with news on Tuesday that Arianna Bocco, the former president of IFC Films, has joined Mubi as SVP of global distribution.

Bocco announced she was leaving IFC Films in March 2023 and will lead international distribution at Mubi films and grow its footprint.

She reports to Mubi chief content officer Jason Ropell and will attend Sundance Film Festival, where the company has Amalia Ulman’s Argentina-US co-production Magic Farm in selection.

Mubi company is celebratingThe Substance starring Golden Globe winner Demi Moore, which has earned nearly $80m worldwide. Mubi holds US, UK and select territory rights.

Mark Boxer remains as Mubi’s US distribution head.

Coming up for Mubi are Kelly Reichardt’s heist drama The Mastermind with Josh O’Connor and Gaby Hoffman, and Jim Jarmusch’s comedy drama Father Mother Sister Brother starring Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver.