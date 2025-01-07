Studiocanal has boarded Cedric Klapisch’s time-jumping family drama Colours Of Time (La Venue De l’Avenir) about cousins who inherit an old house in rural Normandy and retrace their steps of their ancestors in 19th century Paris.

The supercharged cast of local stars is headed by Suzanne Lindon, Vincent Macaigne, Zinedine Soualem, Paul Kircher, Vassili Schneider, Sara Giraudeau, Cécile de France, Olivier Gourmet, and Abraham Wapler.

Klapisch has written the script with Santiago Amigorena and produces with Bruno Levy via their Ce Qui Me Meut banner.

Studiocanal will unveil the film to buyers at the Paris Rendez-Vous later this month.

The company will also begin sales on Vincent Cardona’s No One Will Know (Le Roi Soleil) from Srab Films and Easy Tiger Films, starring Pio Marmaï, Sofiane Zermani, Panayotis Pascot, Lucie Zhang, Joseph Olivennes, and Maria de Meideros.

The film begins in a rundown bar outside of Paris where a regular realizes he has a winning lottery ticket only to be shot in a crime that needs to be quickly covered up.

Studiocanal is also launching Roxine Helberg’s Coka Chica about best friends who leave their Paris suburb for a Caribbean resort and become drug mules until one goes missing on her way back into France and the other two embark on a desperate search to find her. Eva Huault, Fadily Camara, and Zoé Marchal star alongside US actors Michael Chiklis and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. It is produced by Bien ou Bien Productions and is now in post.