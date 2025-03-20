CinemaCon has lined up its cast of annual honourees for the 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 3, with former Screen Star of Tomorrow David Jonsson joining Channing Tatum, Ana de Armas, Lindsay Lohan and previously announced Glen Powell among the recipients.

Jonsson has starred in Alien: Romulus and Rye Lane and will collect the Next Generation Award. He will soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, and upcoming projects include Wasteman, Colman Domingo’s Scandalous, and an untitled film by Frank Ocean. Jonsson was a 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow.

Tatum, who has Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman at Paramount coming out on October 3, will receive the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film. He recently starred in Blink Twice and his credits include Magic Mike, The Lost City, 21 Jump Street, Foxcatcher, and Deadpool & Wolverine. He co-directed and produced Dog, and through his company Free Association has produced Blink Twice, Fatherhood, and the Magic Mike franchise.

De Armas will receive Action Star of the Year and plays the lead in Lionsgate’s June 6 release of John Wick spin-off Ballerina. The Cuban actress earned an Oscar, Bafta and SAG nominations for plating Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Her credits include Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, and No Time to Die.

Vanguard honouree Lohan will next be seen in Disney’s Freakier Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. She also serves as producer on the August 8 release, which is the follow-up to 2003’s Freaky Friday. Her roles have included Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, A Prairie Home Companion, Bobby, and Georgia Rule.

Cheech & Chong will collect the Career Achievement in Comedy ahead of the April 25 release of Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie. Madeleine McGraw gets the Rising Star of 2025 honour and will reprise her role in Universal Pictures’ Black Phone 2 on October 17. She appeared in American Sniper and roles have included Cars 3, Ant-Man And The Wasp, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Toy Story 4.

Ben Wang is named Star of Tomorrow and will be seen in Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends on May 30. He has held starring roles in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and 2024’s Mean Girls, and will also be seen in The Long Walk.

Glen Powell, as previously announced, will receive Star of the Year. He has starred in Hit Man, Twisters, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The Big Screen Achievement Awards will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking the finale of CinemaCon, which runs March 31-April 3.