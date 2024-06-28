Dominique Boutonnat, president of France’s central film organisation the CNC, has announced he is leaving leave his post today (June 28) after being sentenced to three years in prison by a French court for sexual assault.

Cultural minister Rachida Dati has named the CNC’s deputy managing director Olivier Henrard as interim director.

Boutonnat went to trial on June 14 at a courthouse in Nanterre . Today he confirmed he has been charged and sentenced to a three-year prison sentence, two of which are suspended.

Boutonnat maintains his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

However in a letter to the organisation that Screen.has seen, he said: ”In order not to damage, even if only in terms of image, the institution for which the President of the Republic has entrusted me with responsibility, I have decided to cease the exercise of my duties as of today.”

He added: “Although the alleged facts have nothing to do with my professional situation, I know the publicity given to them has created a particular context for the CNC, particularly in recent weeks.”

Boutonnat was accused of sexual assault by his 19 year-old godson. He was indicted in February 2021. Despite the charges, he was reappointed for a second, three-year term in his position in 2022 and has continued to run the organisation and make public appearances at high-profile events icluding the Cannes film festival in May.

The one-year prison sentence will be served under electronic surveillance. Boutonnat is also banned from any contact with the victim for three years and will be on a list perpetrators of sexual or violent offences.

Calls for his resignation culminated in a petition calling for him to step down have been supported by organisations like the Collectif 50/50, CGT-spectacle, and spearheaded actress Judith Godrèche, who has been leading a recent more widespread #MeToo reckoning within France’s film industry.