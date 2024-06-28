Dominique Boutonnat

Source: Eric Bonté/CNC

Dominique Boutonnat

Dominique Boutonnat, president of France’s central film organisation the CNC, has announced he is leaving leave his post today (June 28) after being sentenced to three years in prison by a French court for sexual assault. 

Cultural minister Rachida Dati has named the CNC’s deputy managing director Olivier Henrard as interim director.

Boutonnat went to trial on June 14 at a courthouse in Nanterre . Today he  confirmed he has been charged and sentenced to a three-year prison sentence, two of which are suspended.

Boutonnat maintains his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

However in a letter to the organisation that Screen.has seen, he said: ”In order not to damage, even if only in terms of image, the institution for which the President of the Republic has entrusted me with responsibility, I have decided to cease the exercise of my duties as of today.”

He added: “Although the alleged facts have nothing to do with my professional situation, I know the publicity given to them has created a particular context for the CNC, particularly in recent weeks.”

Boutonnat was accused of sexual assault by his 19 year-old godson. He was indicted in February 2021. Despite the charges, he was reappointed for a second, three-year term in his position in 2022 and has continued to run the organisation and make public appearances at high-profile events icluding the Cannes film festival in May. 

The one-year prison sentence will be served under electronic surveillance. Boutonnat is also banned from any contact with the victim for three years and will be on a list perpetrators of sexual or violent offences.

 Calls for his resignation culminated in a petition calling for him to step down have been supported by organisations like the Collectif 50/50, CGT-spectacle, and spearheaded actress Judith Godrèche, who has been leading a recent more widespread #MeToo reckoning within France’s film industry.

 

