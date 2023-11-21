Screen is listing the 2024 release dates for films in the UK and Ireland in the calendar below.

For distributors who wish to add/amend a date on the calendar, please get in touch with Screen here.

January

January 5

Priscilla (Mubi), One Life (Warner Bros), Scala! (BFI), Night Swim (Universal), Blank (Sparky)

January 6

Nabucco - Met Opera 23/24 (Trafalgar)

January 12

Poor Things (Disney), The Boys In The Boat (Warner Bros), Freaks Vs The Reich (Miracle/Dazzler), The Beekeeper (Studiocanal)

January 17

Mean Girls (Paramount)

January 19

The Holdovers (Universal), Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (BFI), Enigma Of Kaspar Hauser (BFI), Two Tickets To Greece (Parkland), The End We Start From (Signature), The Book Of Clarence (Sony)



January 21

Giselle, Dutch National Ballet (Piece of Magic)

January 24

Rusalka - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

January 25

NT Live: Dear England (National Theatre

January 26

All Of Us Strangers (Disney), The Colour Purple (Warner Bros), Jackdaw (Vertigo), This Blessed Pot (Verve), Samsara (Curson), The Tiger’s Apprentice (Paramount), Forever Young (Miracle)

January 27

Carmen - Met Opera 2023/24 (Trafalgar)

February

February 1

The Chosen Season 4 (Kova)

February 2

The Zone Of Interest (A24), American Fiction (Curzon), Migration (Universal), Argylle (Universal), The Persian Version (Sony), The Promised Land (Icon)

February 7

Manon - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

February 9

The Iron Claw (Lionsgate), Gassed Up (Vertigo), The Trouble With Jessica (Jade), Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us (Sony), Perfect Days (Mubi), Out Of Darkness (Signature), The Jungle Bunch World Tour (Signature), Your Fat Friend (Tull)



February 14

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)

February 16

Madame Web (Sony), The Taste Of Things (Picturehouse), Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (BFI), Les Miserables (Universal), Someone’s Daughter, Someone’s Son (Dartmouth)



February 22

Vanya - NT Live 2024 (National Theatre)

February 23

Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal)

February 27

Exhibition On Screen: Painting The Modern Garden - Monet To Matisse 20 (Seventh Art)

March

March 1

The Fall Guy (Universal), Shayda (Vertigo), Evil Does Not Exist (Modern), Banel & Adama (We Are Parable)

March 8

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (Sovereign), Caligula: The Ultimate Cut (Vertigo), Imaginary (Lionsgate), Io Capitano (Altitude), Copa 71 (Dogwoof)

March 9

La Forza Del Destino - Met Opera 2023/24 (Trafalgar)

March 15

Dune: Part II (Warner Bros), Fantastic Machine (Picturehouse), Elaha (606), Yodha (Moviegoers)

March 21

Drive-Away Dolls (Universal)

March 22

Lisa Frankenstein (Universal)

March 23

Romeo Et Juliette - Met Opera 2023/24 (Trafalgar)

March 26

Madama Butterfly - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

March 29

Mickey 17 (Warner Bros), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony), Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal), Monster (Picturehouse)

April

April 9

Macmillan Triple - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

April 12

Opponent (MetFilm), Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros)

April 16

Exhibition On Screen: John Singer Sargent 2024 (Seventh Art)

April 19

Orlando, My Political Biography (Picturehouse)

April 20

La Rondine - Met Opera 2023/24 (Trafalgar)

April 24

Swan Lake - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

April 26

Challengers (Warner Bros)

May

May 1

Carmen - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

May 10

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding (Sony)

May 11

Madama Butterfly - Met Opera 2023/24 (Trafalgar)

May 22

The Winter’s Tale - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

May 24

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney), Furiosa (Warner Bros), Garfield (Sony), IF (Paramount)

May 30

Message In A Bottle - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

June

June 4

Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery 2024 (Seventh Art)

June 7

Ballerina (Lionsgate)

June 11

Andrea Chenier - ROH, London 2024 (ROH)

June 14

Inside Out 2 (Disney)

June 28

A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount), Horrorscope (Sony)

July

July 5

Despicable Me 4 (Universal)

July 19

Twisters (Warner Bros)

August

August 2

Harold And The Purple Crayon (Sony), Trap (Warner Bros)

August 9

Borderlands (Lionsgate), Speak No Evil (Universal)

August 30

Kraven The Hunter (Sony)

September

September 6

Beetlejuice 2 (Warner Bros)

October

October 4

Joker: Folie A Deux (Warner Bros)

October 18

Transformers One (Paramount)

November

November 8

Paddington In Peru (Studiocanal), The Amateur (Disney)

November 15

Alto Knights (Warner Bros)

November 29

Wicked (Universal)

December

December 13

Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim (Warner Bros), Karate Kid (Sony)

December 20

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Paramount), Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney)