Parkland Film Capital has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Francois Ozon’s When Fall Is Coming.

Parkland acquired the film from sales agent Playtime. When Fall Is Coming centres on a grandmother whose peaceful retirement in Burgundy is disrupted when her daughter drops off her grandson for a week of autumn vacation.

Written, directed and produced by Ozon, it stars Helene Vincent, Ludivine Sagnier, Josiane Balasko and Pierre Lottin.

Ozon’s Foz Production produced the film, with France 2 Cinema, Playtime and support from Canal+ and the CNC.

The film first screened in Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire in France in September, before a festival premiere at San Sebastian later that month. Parkland’s acquisitions and distribution director Tom Stewart describes it as a “smartly crafted story that’s full of clever twists and turns.”

“With careful work and enthusiasm, British & Irish audiences have the opportunity to diversify what they see with great International foreign language films with strong directors attached,” said Sebastien Beffa, managing director, acquisitions & sales at Playtime.

Parkland Film Capital is also distributing Ozon’s The Crime Is Mine, which hit £64,829 through its second session in UK-Ireland cinemas last weekend.