Fremantle, Beach House Pictures, and Anh Teu Studio are partnering on the adaptation of Vũ Trọng Phụng’s 1936 Vietnamese satirical novel Dumb Luck headlined by Vietnamese pop star Mono.

Phan Gia Nhật Linh, whose credits include The Girl From Yesterday and Sweet 20, will write the screenplay and direct the story set in 1930s Vietnam during the twilight years of French colonial rule and the emergence of Vietnamese nationalist and reformist movements.

It follows the exploits of unscrupulous Red-Haired Xuân as he rises from poverty to the pinnacle of society and becomes the poster child of the country’s Europeanisation movement.

The novel was banned from 1954 to 1986 and remains one of the most celebrated works in Vietnam.

Producers are Lê Thanh Phong for A Viet Media, Yuno Choi for Sidus and Teu Entertainment, and Vũ Quỳnh Hà for CJ HK Entertainment, and Linh for Anh Teu Studio.

Executive producers include Conor Zorn, Donovan Chan and Jocelyn Little for Beach House Pictures, Christian Vesper and Simon Judd for Fremantle, and Handae Rhee for Sidus. CJ CGV will distribute in Vietnam.

Dumb Luck is a Vietnam-Korea-Singapore co-production produced by Anh Teu Studio and Sidus and Teu Entertainment in association with Beach House Pictures