Fremantle has renewed its first-look partnership with Chilean production company Fabula in a deal that will see the companies develop a slate of original dramas and films. Fremantle’s international sales wing, FMI, will distribute the drama projects worldwide.

Fabula and Fremantle have just wrapped production on Sebabstián Lelio’s film musical The Wave, in partnership with Participant Media, which tells the story of the mass protests and university rallies that took place during Chile’s so-called “feminist May” in 2018.

Later this year they will launch Pablo Larraín’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, produced alongside Fremantle and Germany’s Komplizen Film.

Founded in 2003 by producer Juan de Dios Larraín and director / producer Pablo Larraín, Fabula has produced more than 30 films including 2018 Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman and 2024 Oscar nominees El Conde and The Eternal Memory. It also has Oscar nominations for No (2012), Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021).

Under the original first-look partnership, struck in 2019, Fabula produced series La Jauría and Señorita 89 and the upcoming 10-part medical drama Midnight Family for Apple TV.

The Fabula team will continue to work closely with Fremantle’s CEO, global drama, Christian Vesper and Seb Shorr, COO, global drama.