Signature Entertainment has picked up UK and Ireland rights to family animation The Jungle Bunch World Tour from SND, the feature film arm of France’s M6 broadcasting group.

A theatrical release is plotted for early 2024.

The sequel to 2017’s The Jungle Bunch – The 3D Movie is directed by Laurent Bru, Yannick Moulin and Benoît Somville from a script written by David Alaux, Eric Tosti and Jean-François Tosti. Toulouse-based Tat Productions produces.

When a mysterious super-villain covers the jungle with a toxic pink foam that explodes on contact with water, the Jungle Bunch is called to the rescue. They must race around the world in search of an antidote, heading to Europe, Asia, the Middle East and more.

It is the latest spin-off from the popular French children’s animated show. The first feature in the franchise sold to more than 70 territories and generated €15m at the international box office.

Tat Productions’ animated credits include Terra Willy, Epic Tails and Pil’s Adventures. The outfit is in production on an Asterix series for Netflix, slated for a 2025 release.

Signature’s acquisitions and development manager Katie Wilkinson, who negotiated the deal with SND, said: “Signature loves animation, it has always been a key focus for the company. The Jungle Bunch World Tour is a perfect fit for us, with its adventurous storyline, vivid colours and funny mix of characters.”

SND – Groupe M6’s head of international sales Clara Flageollet Schmit noted Signature has “strong experience in successfully releasing animated features in the UK. They are the best distributor to release The Jungle Bunch World Tour.”