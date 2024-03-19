French composer, pianist and conductor Philippe Rombi will be the guest of honour at the 24th World Soundtrack Awards in Belgium on October 16, 2024.

Rombi is best known for his collaborations with François Ozon on films including Swimming Pool, Young And Beautiful, In The House, Potiche, Frantz and last year’s The Crime Is Mine.

The composer has been nominated for four Cesar awards and two Lumieres. His other credits include Oscar nominee Joyeux Noël from Christian Carion, Danny Boon’s Welcome To The Sticks and Christophe Barratier’s The Time Of Secrets.

Rombi will attend the awards at Film Fest Ghent in October, having previously sat on the jury in 2008. A selection of his work will be performed by the Brussels Philharmonic at Muziekcentrum de Bijloke where the awards are being held.