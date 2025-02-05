Nascent French sales outfit MMM has acquired South African director Imran Hamdulay’s Panorama title The Heart Is A Muscle, about a Cape Town father on a journey of self-redemption.

Keenan Arrison stars as a man whose five year-old son briefly goes missing at a barbecue, setting off a chain of events that brings up buried secrets from the past.

The drama is set and was filmed in South Africa. It was produced by Hamdulay, Khosie Dali and Brett Michael Innes for South Africa’s The Star Film company, with Adam Thal as executive producer.

MMM’s EFM slate also includes Tomas Weinreb and Petr Kazda’s Tallinn Black Nights premiere Nobody Likes Me, Teemu Nikki’s 100 Liters Of Gold that played at Toronto and Rome film festivals, and Snaevar Sölvi Sölvason’s Odd Fish.