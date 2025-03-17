Thailand’s GDH 559 has closed a raft of deals throughout Asia for The Red Envelope, starring Putthipong Assaratanakul (aka Billkin) of box office hit How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

The supernatural comedy has been acquired by Malaysia-based Jaikon Media for the Philippines, where it will open on April 9; Myanmar (April 17), Australia and New Zealand (May 15)

It has also been picked up by Westec Media for Cambodia (April 10) and Golden Village for Singapore (April 24) as well as Indonesia (PT Falcon), Hong Kong and Macau (Emperor Motion Pictures), where dates of release have yet to be set.

The film is a remake of 2022 Taiwanese blockbuster Marry My Dead Body and Calendar Studios, which produced the original, has also secured distribution rights to the upcoming feature.

The story centres on a straight cop who is forced to marry a gay ghost, played by PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, after he accidentally picks up a red envelope. The Thai creative team has made some localisations to the plot to surprise the audience for the new film.

It marks the first film toplined by Billkin after the global success of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, which broke box office records in several territories and went on to become the first Thai film ever to be shortlisted at the Oscars.

It is also the first big screen pairing of Billkin and co-star PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, following their hit BL TV series I Told Sunset About You and sequel I Promised You The Moon.

The film is opening in Thailand on Thursday (March 20), generating strong buzz led by various groups of fans of the acting duo who have come together to organise group bookings and private screenings.

GDH is meeting European and North American buyers at Filmart to discuss further deals.

Renowned Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun serves as producer for director Chayanop Boonprakob.

At the market in Hong Kong, GDH is also promoting Beauty And The Beat (working title), which is in production, with a change in the lead actress due to health reasons. Stepping into the spotlight is rising star Jacqueline Muench, a half Thai-German actress-singer.

Directed by Title Kittiphak Thong-uam, the film is set against the vibrant world of T-Pop, featuring newly composed songs and capturing the essence of this fast-growing music phenomenon.

GDH’s latest horror comedy 404 Run Run has broken records in Vietnam, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film of all time there. It took around $3.7m through distributor Mockingbird, following its release on December 27.