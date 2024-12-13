Leading German directors Volker Schlöndorff, Tom Tykwer and Wim Wenders have sent a “wake up call” message to the country’s politicians spelling out the consequences for the local industry if the new German Film Law (FFG) is not adopted before the end of this month.

In an open letter, the three filmmakers argue German production is no longer competitive and the best projects are moving abroad in search of better tax incentives in countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, France and Italy.

“Here [in Germany, on the other hand, studios are empty, producers and technical facilities are filing for bankruptcy, our talents, our technical, creative and artistic expertise are being lost.”

They said that “German cinema is in great danger,” noting that “its production employs more than 100,000 people, but neither their jobs nor film as a cultural asset are secure in the future.”

They called on politicians in Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, to adopt the new FFG when it is submitted on December 19 for its second and third reading. The Film Law would then pass to the Bundesrat, the legislative body representing the 16 federal states, at their sitting the following day (December 20) for its green light before then coming into effect from 1 January, 2025.

This would mean that a reformed German Federal Film Board (FFA) would be able to continue operations from the beginning of 2025 without any hiatus, something that is a major concern in all quarters of the film industry.

With the new law in place, the FFA would be able to carry on collecting its so-called film levy from exhibitors, video distributors, public and private broadcasters and VOD operators to finance its funding measures.

The three filmmakers also demanded that politicians reach a decision before the end of the legislative period on the other two pillars of Culture Minister Claudia Roth’s proposed reform package - the introduction of a 30% tax incentive model and a new investment obligation aimed at US and local streamers requiring them to invest a proportion of their profits in local production.

However, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to lose the confidence vote in the Bundestag next Monday (December 16) and a snap general election being therefore called for February 23, it is possible that further discussion on the plans for the tax incentive and the investment obligation will be postponed until after a new administration is formed.