Ilker Çatak’s electrifying drama ’The Teachers’ Lounge’ is to represent Germany in the best international feature film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The decision was taken by an independent nine-member jury drawn from various associations working within the German film industry after screenings of a total of 13 films in Munich over two days on August 22 and 23.

The jury said by nominating The Teachers’ Lounge it had chosen “a highly topical, universal feature film that is impossible to resist”, and pointed out director Çatak “is masterful in the way he stages his precisely written story as a breakdown in understanding”.

The jury also noted in its motivation that lead actress Leonie Benesch “delivers a breathtaking performance as an idealist who, in trying to do everything right, comes under increasing pressure” and also made mention of “the outstanding casting and superb performances of [the film’s diverse ensemble.”

In a first reaction to the jury’s choice, director Çatak and his producer Ingo Fließ of If…Productions Film said that they were “delighted from the bottom of our hearts”, yet also “very aware of the responsibility involved in representing German film on the international stage. We see our film as being both an individual work as well as a contribution to our nation’s cultural identity.”

The Teachers’ Lounge, which had its world premiere in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale, went on to win five Lolas at this year’s German Film Awards - including the Lola for best feature film - and has been shortlisted for the 2023 European Film Awards.

The film, which is being handled internationally by Be for Films and has been sold to all territories except for Southeast Asia, was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for North and Latin America as well as Eastern Europe.

This is not the first time that Çatak has had experience of being in the Oscars competition as his graduation film from the Hamburg Media School, Sadakat (Fidelity), won the student Academy Award for best foreign film in 2015.

Last year, Germany’s Oscar selection committee chose Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front as its choice for the intenational Oscar. The film received nine nominations and subsequently took home the Oscar statuettes in four categories, including for best international film and best cinematography.