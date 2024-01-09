German TV producer Katja Bauerle has been appointed CEO of the Erich Pommer Institut (EPI), the country’s media training organisation and think tank.

Bauerle joins from German production company UFA, where she had worked for almost 20 years. In her time at the company she produced more than 500 episodes of various popular daily series in Germany and Australia including Unter Uns and Alles Was Zahlt, before moving into corporate management. Her most recent role was senior manager creative responsibility, education & internal communications.

Bauerle takes over at the EPI from Andreas Mues, chancellor of Film University Babelsberg, who was interim managing director following Phillipp Kunstle’s departure as CEO last year.

“Like many aspiring filmmakers in Berlin and Brandenburg, I first encountered the EPI as a seminar participant, as well as a lecturer and client,” said Bauerle. “The quality of their work, a result of the close relationship to latest media research by the Film University Babelsberg as well as to the film and media industry, has always been very convincing to me.

”I am even more excited to now shape the future of the EPI as a hub for further training and media think tank, thus contributing to a fruitful discourse on future topics of our industry, together with the young and dedicated team on-site.”

The EPI was founded in 1998 as an independent non-profit organisation in Potsdam-Babelsberg. It is affiliated with Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf.