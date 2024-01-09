LevelK has boarded sales rights on Sophia Bosch’s dystopian folklore drama Milk Teeth, ahead of the film’s world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR, January 25-February 4).

The film will play in the Big Screen Competition ; it is the debut feature of Swiss filmmaker Bosch.

Set in an isolated rural community, Milk Teeth follows a woman who has gained the respect of the community despite being born to an ‘outsider’ mother; but that respect is put at risk when the woman finds a mysterious girl in the local woods.

Bosch says the film “portrays different strategies of coping with life in patriarchal society, ultimately envisioning a way out / setting out for new shores.”

Written by Bosch and Roman Gielke, Milk Teeth is produced by Milena Klemke, Yvonne McWellie, Jakob D. Weydemann and Jonas Weydemann for Germany’s Weydemann Bros, which has recently made festival hits including System Crasher, Tiger Stripes and Falling Into Place.

Milk Teeth stars Mathilde Bundschuh, Susanne Wolff and Ulrich Matthes. Bosch previously directed short films including 2018’s Rå.