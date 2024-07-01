Girls Will Be Girls has won the Grand Jury Prize for best feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA).

Shuchi Talati’s coming of age drama previously won the World Cinema Dramatic audience award at this year’s Sundance and has been acquired for North America by Juno Films.

IFFLA’s Jury Honorable Mention went to Tarsem Singh’s Dear Jassi, which previously won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

IFFLA’s Audience Choice awards went to Lucy Walker’s feature documentary Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa and Ritvik Dhavale’s short Hema.

The Grand Jury Prize for best short went to Stenzin Tankongj’s Last Days Of Summer, with Yuki Ellias’s Lovely And Tip Top getting an honourable mention from the short film jury.

Shuchi Dwivedi won the inaugural IFFLA Industry Day Pitch Competition for her project Friends and Fascism, with Sejal Pachisia and her project Empathico taking the honourable mention.

The 22nd IFFLA presented 21 films from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and the US between June 27 and June 30.

Festival executive director Christina Marouda commented: “This year’s edition of IFFLA marked an exciting moment of growth for us, with new locations in the heart of Los Angeles, while continuing to serve as a key hub for South Asian filmmakers to gather and celebrate the powerful storytelling and achievements of this vibrant community. Our audiences enthusiastically welcomed an incredible lineup of films, resulting in record-breaking attendance. We also introduced IFFLA Industry Day, which offered an invaluable opportunity for remarkably talented filmmakers to be educated, inspired, and to engage in meaningful conversations with industry leaders.”