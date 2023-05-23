Amanda Kramer’s Give Me Pity! has sold to Bulldog for a theatrical release in the UK and Ireland from France-UK sales outfit Alief.

Sophie von Haselberg stars as a young performer who hits the small screen for her first ever television special, while desperation and unease looms.

Sarah Winshall and Jacob Agger produce the title, which has played at Rotterdam, Fantasia, Edinburgh and Fantastic Fest.

Universcine has French rights. It is currently on release in North America with Utopia and in Australia and New Zealand with Static Vision.

US filmmaker Kramer’s credits include Please Baby Please, Paris Window and Ladyworld.