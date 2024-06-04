GKids, which back in March won its first animated feature Oscar with The Boy And The Heron, has acquired theatrical, videogram, and digital transactional rights to the anime series Dan Da Dan.

The transaction marks the company’s first engagement with a first-run series, following North American distribution of various retrospective series work.

Dan Da Dan hails from Science Saru, the company behind DEVILMAN crybaby and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and is an adaptation of author Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name.

Conceived as a love letter to genre film, B-movies and retro sci-fi, the story follows high school student Momo who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and Okarun, a high schooler and occult freak.

The pair get caught up in a spiritual and paranormal encounter. Fuga Yamashiro marks his directorial debut.

Gkids collaborated with Science Saru on Lu Over The Wall, The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, Ride Your Wave, INU-OH, and GKids’ most recent acquisition, The Colors Within.

Further details are expected to be announced in the coming months.