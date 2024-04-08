Global Screen has struck a US deal with Film Movement on Kilian Riedhof’s Second World War drama Stella. A Life. starring Silver Bear winning-Undine lead Paula Beer.

Film Movement plans to open the film theatrically after president Michael Rosenberg negotiated the deal with Global Screen’s Karina Korenblum.

“We are huge fans of Paula Beer, having admired her work in films by Christian Petzold and François Ozon,” said Rosenberg.

“She does another incredible job inhabiting the complex role of Stella Goldschlag in Kilian Riedhof’s exploration of her actions during the Nazi period.”

Inspired by true events, Stella. A Life. played Goteborg in January after premiering at Zurich last year.

It tells the story of Stella Goldschlag, a young Jewish woman in Berlin whose dreams of a becoming a jazz singer ended when she was arrested by the Gestapo.

In order to survive during the war, Goldschlag collaborated with the Nazis as a “catcher”, exposing and denouncing hundreds of underground Jews in Berlin.

Global Screen also announced new distribution deals on the historical drama with Hot in Israel and Karantanija in former Yugoslavia.

The film previously sold to France (KinoVista), Spain (Twelve Oaks), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), Portugal (Films 4 You), Latin America (CDI), Australia (Moving Story), Japan (The Klockworx), South Korea (Mediasoft), and Taiwan (Eagle Intl.).

Letterbox Filmproduktion’s Michael Lehmann, Katrin Goetter, and Ira Wysocki produced Stella. A Life. in association with SevenPictures, Real Film Berlin, Amalia Film, Dor Film, Lago Film, Gretchenfilm Filmproduktion, DCM, Contrast Film Zürich, and Blue Entertainment.