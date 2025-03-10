Understanding consumer behaviour and preferences towards media consumption will be the topic of debate at the webinar ‘Media Survey: Driving Growth Through International Audience Insights’, hosted by Screen’s parent company GlobalData, on Tuesday March 18 from 15.00-15.55 GMT

GlobalData Media Intelligence surveyed 60,000 respondents across 30 key global markets to analyse the impact of customer churn from streaming services to seek cheaper viewing options as bundling content is emerging as a key driver of customer retention and loyalty as the streaming industry moves into an aggregator economy.

Tarik El Hajjar, chief super app officer (Max it Chief) at Orange Middle East & Africa and Shy Shriqui, executive VP, global sales & solutions at Vubiquity, an Amdocs Company, will join GlobalData analysts to dive deeper into the behaviour of key customer segments and discuss approaches to maintain customer retention and loyalty.

What drives renewal and churn rates for global SVODs?

Using two key media consumer segments, super users and super switchers, new research reveals what drives retention and churn. Super users are heavy consumers of content through paid-for streaming services, whereas super switchers show a greater propensity to churn, and more frequently change the number of services to which they subscribe.

Content quality is what consumers value the most in a streaming platform, and super users are 32% more likely than the average consumer to highly value personalised content recommendations on their streaming service.

Over half of consumers will continue to pay for their streaming services for as long as they can afford to even as prices rise, but 35% of consumers who cancelled their subscription to a streaming service did so because of price hikes.

72% of super switchers, who frequently churn from and join new streaming services, are interested in exploring streaming bundling options which reduce the overall cost of their subscriptions.

