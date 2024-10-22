Israel-based sales agent Go2Films has secured a string of deals on Holocaust feature documentary 999: The Forgotten Girls.

Directed by Heather Dune Macadam, the film recounts the story of nearly 1,000 young Slovak Jewish women who were deceptively deported to Auschwitz in March 1942, representing the first Jewish transport to the Nazi death camp. It is based on Dune Macadam’s book 999: The Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Jewish Transport to Auschwitz. It

The film has been secured by several distributors and international broadcasters, including Big Tree Entertainment in India, SBS in Australia, Big Rights in Spain, Czech Television in the Czech Republic and Hot 8 in Israel.

SBS, Czech Television, and Hot 8 will all broadcast the film on January 27th, International Holocaust Remembrance Day

999: The Forgotten Girls has played on the festival circuit, winning the Human Rights Award at Hamptons Doc Fest and the best social impact film award at the Greenwich International Film Festival 2024.

“We are honored to collaborate with this production and bring this crucial story to the world,” says Hedva Goldschmidt, managing director of Go2Films. “The film exposes the tragic historical pattern of women being targeted during wartime and ensures that the experiences of these courageous women will be remembered and honored.”