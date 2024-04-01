Worldwide box office March 29-31

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) $194m $194m $114m $114m 64 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) $53.8m $347.2m $43.6m $195.6m 74 3. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) $29.5m $626m $18.4m $373.7m 74 4. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) $26.9m $108.5m $11.2m $35.1m 28 5. Chantal im Marchenland (Constantine) $6.8m $6.8m $6.8m $6.8m 2 6. Immaculate (Black Bear) $4.8m $16.5m $1.6m $5.4m 24 7. Exhuma (various) $4.3m $83.8m $3.9m $82.5m 7 8. Viva La Vida (various) $4.1m $22.3m $4.1m $22.1m 1 9. Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump (Toho) $3.7m $58.7m $3.7m $58.7m 1 10. Troll Factory (Acemaker) $3m $3m $3m $3m 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ delivers Easter surprise

UPDATE: The enduring box office power of Godzilla was demonstrated once again over Easter weekend, as Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros’ Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire opened in North America and 63 international markets with a combined confirmed $195.1m – above industry expectations.

In North America, the debut of $80.0m includes $10.0m in Thursday previews. That compares with a three-day $31.6m and five-day $48.1m debut for the previous franchise entry Godzilla Vs. Kong in March 2021 – numbers that were impacted by the Covid pandemic.

For international, the debut of $115.1m is behind the pace of Godzilla Vs. Kong’s $123.1m launch – but is way ahead in many markets.

The earlier film made a stronger start in China (which ultimately delivered $188.7m of the film’s $470.1m lifetime global total), but was weak in Europe, where many cinemas had yet to reopen in spring 2021.

In like for like international markets, Godzilla X Kong is tracking 6% ahead of Godzilla Vs. Kong – and in like for like European markets it’s 338% ahead. In China, the new film’s $44.0m debut compares with a $69.2m start for Godzilla Vs. Kong.

After China, strongest international launch markets for Godzilla X Kong are Mexico ($13.6m), India ($5.6m), UK/Ireland ($5.2m) and Australia ($3.7m). In India, that number is the biggest ever opening for a Warner Bros film.

In the Latin America region, the film achieved a 67% market share.

Godzilla Vs. Kong reached $100.9m in North America and $369.2m in international markets. The new film will soon sail past the domestic total. For international, a shortfall in China should be made up in other markets. Godzilla X Kong has yet to release in the Middle East as well as key European markets France and Germany (where it arrives this coming week) and also Japan (landing April 26).

New territory launches boost ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

UPDATE: Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 landed in three new key markets at the weekend – UK/Ireland, Australia and France – taking the international footprint to 72 territories.

The film added a confirmed $52.7m for the weekend period – $10.4m in North America (declining 37%) and $42.3m for international (down 39% in holdover markets). Totals to date are $151.8m in North America, $194.3m for international, and $346.1m worldwide.

UK/Ireland was the top opener with an $6.3m including Thursday previews, while China was the top holdover market ($5.6m). France opened with an estimated $4.9m, while Australia launched with $3.5m.

In cumulative totals, China leads the international pack on the title with $34.1m after two weekends, ahead of Mexico ($28.5m after three weekends). Germany ($10.6m), Spain ($8.5m) and Italy ($7.8m) come next – although the likes of UK/Ireland and France should push ahead over the school holiday period.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now two thirds of the way to reaching the $521.1m worldwide total achieved by Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016, and is above the film at the same point of release. The fourth instalment has further to go to catch the original Kung Fu Panda ($632.1m worldwide in 2008) and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665.7m in 2011).

The final key market to welcome Kung Fu Panda 4 will be South Korea – where the film lands on April 10.

Also for Universal, Oppenheimer opened in its final market at the weekend, Japan, launching with a confirmed $2.5m in third place – the biggest debut for a US studio film in the territory so far this year. The global total for Christopher Nolan’s film is now $965.1m.

German comedy tops local box office

Chantal Im Märchenland, the latest German comedy from Suck Me Shakespeer franchise creator Bora Dagtekin, has launched with a strong $6.9m in its home market. The film is a spinoff of the earlier trilogy, which is known as Fack Ju Göhte in German-speaking countries.

Jella Haase reprises her role as the titular Chantal, while Gizme Emre returns as best friend Zeynep. In a genre pivot, this time the pair find themselves transported to a fairytale world.

While the global box office is dominated by four US blockbusters – Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4, Dune: Part Two and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – the lack of other fresh titles in the market means that Chantal Im Märchenland has earned fifth place in Comscore’s latest weekend worldwide chart – ahead of Black Bear’s Immaculate plus local titles from South Korea, China and Japan.

The latter include South Korean horror hit Exhuma, now at $83.9m worldwide, plus new Korean release Troll Factory – the Ahn Gooc-jin crime drama adapted from the novel of the same name by Chang Kang-myoung.

In Japan, anime Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump – which added $3.7m at the weekend – has now reached $58.8m. It’s the first of two films that collectively bring a finale to the Haikyu!! TV series, which ran from 2014-2020.

‘Viva La Vida’ returns to Chinese cinemas

Lian Ray Pictures’ Viva La Vida was the top local film in China at the weekend – returning to cinemas on March 30 after a disappointing launch for Chinese New Year on February 10. Lian Ray pulled Viva La Vidaafter an initial six days on release – losing the box office battle against powerful New Year competitors such as Yolo and Pegasus 2.

Viva La Vida grossed $4.3m for the weekend period, taking the total including the earlier release to $22.3m.

The romantic drama is the latest from Han Yan, and completes his “Life” trilogy following Go Away Mr Tumor (2015) and A Little Red Flower (2020). Peng Yuchang stars as a woman who needs a new kidney, who meets a man with brain disease (Li Gengxi).