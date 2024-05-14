Golda Rosheuvel, Nick Frost, Jeremy Swift, Tim McInnerny and Jane Horrocks lead the cast of Sky Original feature Grow which is being sold internationally by GFM Film Sales at the Cannes Market.

The film has commenced principal photography in Scotland and will be released in cinemas globally and on Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Rosheuvel, best known for Dune and Bridgerton, stars in the family comedy as a curmudgeonly farmer of a pumpkin farm who takes in her newly discovered niece from an orphanage. When the annual pumpkin-growing contest is sabotaged, the farmer learns to nurture her pumpkin as much as her relationship with her niece.

Grow is produced by New York-based outfit Double Nickel Entertainment, who have a partnership with Sky, in association with Sky and LA’s Orogen Entertainment. Blazing Griffin also produces while Zertex Media and Pont Neuf Productions co-produce. Executive producers include GFM Film Sales, Screen Scotland and Foundry.

John McPhail is directing with a script from Nick Guthe; Christos N. Gage and Ruth Fletcher Gage, and Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler.

Other cast include Priya-Rose Brookwell, as the niece; Joe Wilkinson, Kathryn Drysdale, Fisayo Akinade, Sharon Rooney and Alan Carr.

McPhail is a 2018 Bafta Scotland nominee for his comedy musical Anna And The Apocalypse.