The Golden Globes has added two new categories to its awards roster, one for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures,” the other for best stand-up comedian on television.

According to a statement from Globes organiser Dick Clark Productions, the new film award will recognise “the year’s most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence.”

To be eligible to become one of the eight nominees in the new category films will need to have grossed at least $150m, with $100m of the total coming from the US, or have garnered “commensurate digital streaming viewership recognised by trusted industry sources.” Films released between November 22 and the end of the year will be able to qualify based on projected box office performance or streaming views.

Once a film has met the qualifying requirements, Golden Globe voters will choose the nominees and winner in the category “based on excellence,” said the statement.

Films in contention in the new category will also be able to qualify in other Globe film categories.

The new Globe award comes five years after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the creation of an Oscar category for outstanding achievement in popular film, only to drop the plan a month later after a backlash from the media and some Academy members.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said the awards group is “proud to recognise the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional.”

Globes executive vice president Tim Gray added: “The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year’s top earning and most viewed motion pictures. These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be.”

Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced on December 11 and winners will be revealed at the group’s awards ceremony on January 7, 2024.