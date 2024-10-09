Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organisation, Sébastien Raybaud, founder of UK-based production, financing and sales outfit Anton, French filmmaker Luc Jacuqet and Jim Gianopulos, former CEO and chairman at 20th Century Fox, are among the high-profile international speakers at the second edition of the Saudi Film Confex, taking place October 9-10 in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.

Will Smith, US actor and producer, gave the keynote speech today (October 9). Smith’s latest film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, became Saudi Arabia’s highest-grossing film of all time, scoring 1.7 million admissions in the country following its summer 2024 release.

Saudi Film Confex aims to bring local and international industry experts together to discuss how to advance and strengthen the Saudi film industry. Organised by the Saudi Film Commission, Saudi Film Confex is aligned with the country’s Saudi Vision 2030, a government programme aimed at increasing economic, social and cultural diversification in the kingdom. Saudi Vision 2030 was the Kingdom’s driver that saw Saudi reopen movie theatres in 2018 following a 40-year ban.

The event will encompass some 30 panel discussions and workshops, covering topics such as industry regulation, film financing, distribution and exhibition. The parallel trade exhibition is comprised of over 130 local, regional and international companies specialising in production, smart studio construction, and the latest technology in film production, with a focus on innovation in the industry.

Talks

The international conference will see Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, take part in a ‘fireside chat’ to discuss the history of the Golden Globe awards, the impact of the awards on filmmakers and provide a glimpse of how the film awards season works.

Additionally, Jacquet, the Oscar-winning French documentary filmmaker of titles including March Of The Penguins, Ice And Fire and Antartica Calling, will offer his insight and experience for a session entitled ‘Filming Locations and Set Transport’. He will be joined by Kia Jam, founder and chairman of Los Angeles-based independent film and TV production company K. Jam Media, and Michael Lynch, acting head of media sector at Neom, the $500bn megacity under construction in northwest Saudi Arabia.

They will discuss the significance of filming locations in the logistical aspects of filmmaking and how location selection enhances the narrative and visual appeal of a project. The challenges associated with filming in diverse locations, the economic benefits to local communities and future trends in filming locations will also provide talking points.

Anton’s Raybaud will take part in a conversation about the shift in consumer experience from traditional box office to digital platforms (VoD), and the challenges and opportunities it creates for filmmakers. Further speakers on the ’Consumer Experience Between Box Office and Online Platforms’ panel are Pilcrow CEO Edwin Qwin and Hisham Alghanim, chairman of Kuwait National Cinema Company.

Hollywood studio veteran Gianopulos will take part in a conversation with Saudi actor and presenter Yasir Alsaggaf, discussing the challenges and opportunities facing the global film industry. The session will explore the impact of streaming platforms, the role of international markets, and the future of cinematic experiences.

The event will also include a panel to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and other technological advancements on filmmaking. Technicolor Group CEO Caroline Parot, ORI Group founder Qian Feng and Michael Wolfson, co-founder & COO, Untold Studios will mull various AI applications in the different stages of film production, including writing, directing and editing.

A panel called ’The Growth of International Content and Potential Investment Opportunities’ will bring together David Unger, CEO of the US’ Artist International Group, and Jonathan Olsberg, chairman of the UK’s Olsberg SPI, to talk about the demand for international content around the world, how international partnerships can be formed and the opportunities for investors and filmmakers in global markets.

There will also be a series of Film Talks with Saudi talent and workshops on everything from contract law and product placement to marketing and using AI.

The inaugural edition of Saudi Film Confex in 2023 saw 60,000 attendees from 19 countries. Organisers of this year’s edition have ambitions to bolster that number by 5,000 attendees from at least 25 different countries.