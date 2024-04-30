Goodfellas has come on board to handle international sales on Francis Ford Coppola’s Cannes selection Megalopolis.

Adam Driver stars as an ambitious architect who harbours grand plans to rebuild New York and falls for the daughter of his rival, the mayor.

The cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman.

Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman round out the key cast.

The first-look image from the film was released on Tuesday.

Barry Hirsch represents North American sales on the $120m Megalopolis, which Coppola funded by selling part of his vineyard.

The film screened to US buyers earlier this month and premieres in Cannes in Competition. Coppola has won the Palme d’Or on two occasions: for The Conversation (1974), Apocalypse Now (1979, tied).