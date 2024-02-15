Goodnight Mommy filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, whose The Devil’s Bath premieres in Berlinale Competition on February 20, will co-direct and adapt the horror feature A Head Full Of Ghosts.

Fifth Season are financing development and production on the project, based on Paul Tremblay’s Bram Stoker Award-winning 2015 novel.

Team Downey and The Allegiance Theater are producing the story about a young woman who is asked by a journalist to tell her version of events from 15 years earlier when as a teenager she showed signs of acute schizophrenia and her suburban family reluctantly became the subjects of a reality TV show.

Producers are Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine from The Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. for Team Downey, and David Gambino.

Production is set to begin later this year.

Venice 2014 entry Goodnight Mommy was selected as Austria’s Oscar submission. The filmmaking duo also co-directed horror title and Sundance 2019 selection The Lodge starring Riley Keough.

The Devil’s Bath (Des Teufels Bad) takes place in Austria in 1750 where an alienated young wife feels like a shocking act could be the only way out of her life.