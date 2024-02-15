The Queen’s Gambit’s Harry Melling and Blue Jean star Rosy McEwen have joined Caleb Landry-Jones in Greek filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest, as The Match Factory reveals a first look.

Further cast includes Arinzé Kene, Thalissa Teixeira and Frank Dillane.

Over seven hallucinatory days, a village with no name, in an undefined time, disappears. A townsman-turned-farmer (Landry-Jones, pictured) and benevolent lord of the manor (Melling) are childhood friends about to face an invasion from the modernity of the outside world, in this neo-Western.

The feature was written by Joslyn Barnes and Tsangari, and produced by Rebecca O’Brien (Sixteen Films), Joslyn Barnes (Louverture Films), Michael Weber and Viola Fügen (The Match Factory), Tsangari (Haos Film) and Marie-Elena Dyche (Meraki Films), with The Match Factory representing sales.

It was filmed entirely on location in Scotland’s Argyllshire.

The production companies are the UK’s Sixteen Films, New York-based Louverture Films, and Germany’s The Match Factory, in co-production with Greece’s Haos Film and Faliro House Productions, plus France’s Why Not Productions, and in association with the UK’s Meraki Films and Roag Films.

It is backed by Ashland Hill Media Finance, BBC Film, Screen Scotland and Electric Shadow in the UK; Bayerischer Rundfunk ARTE and Film under Medienstiftung NRW in Germany; the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication EKOME and the Greek Film Centre in Greece; Arte France and Arte France Cinéma and the Artemis Rising Foundation.