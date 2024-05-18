UK genre specialist has sold Federico Zampaglione’s gothic horror and Sitges premiere The Well to Uncork’d Entertainment for North America, for a theatrical release in July.

The Well is also set for a theatrical release in its native Italy, where it has been acquired by CG Entertainment. Other new deals include High-Fliers for UK, Premier TV for Benelux, Njuta for Scandinavia and Phoenicia for Middle East.

It has already sold widely across Europe and Asia.

Set in a remote Italian village, Lauren LaVera plays a young American art restorer hired to bring a medieval painting back to its former glory, and falls prey to an evil witch who drinks the blood of her victims to achieve eternal life.

Stefano Masi of Italy’s Iperuranio Film produces.