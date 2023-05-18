Great Escape, Yale Entertainment’s sales arm headed by Nick Donnermeyer, has reported key deals led by a North American sale on action title The Collective starring Tyrese Gibson, Don Johnson and Lucas Till.

The film about a mysterious agency tracking down international criminals (led by Ruby Rose) who have kidnapped a tech mastermind with dangerous secrets has sold to Quiver for the US and Canada, CDC for Latin America, and Defiant for Australia and New Zealand.

Donnermeyer and his team have also closed deals for German-speaking Europe (Palatin), Italy (Eagle), Spain (Divisa Red), Poland (Monolith), Czech Republic and Romania (Vertical), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Benelux (Premiere), Middle East (Front Row), and South Africa (Gravel Road).

Tom DeNucci directs The Collective from a screenplay by Matthew Rogers and Jason James. Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman produced alongside Richard Switzer of Dawn’s Light.

Great Escape’s Cannes slate includes the recently announced John Cusack spy picture Fog Of War as well as Electra starring Maria Bakalova and Jack Farthing; Clawfoot with Francesca Eastwood and Milo Gibson; and zombie horror comedy All You Need Is Blood.