The 14th GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) in Los Angeles running November 1-3 will open with Mexican Oscar submission Sujo.

The Forge holds North American rights to the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner from Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez about a youngster growing up under the shadow of the murder of his cartel hitman father.

The festival will close with Prime Video’s post-#MeToo series La Liberación from Alejandra Marquez Abella, about three women who team up to persuade a young actress to drop an allegation of sexual harassment against a film director.

The Dia de los Muertos centerpiece gala on November 2 brings a free public world premiere screening of Manuela Irene’s Monstruo de Xibalba about a boy who wants to unravel the mystery of death.

Programming highlights include Alonso Ruizpalacios’s Berlinale selection La Cocina starring Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones, Esteban Arango’s Ponyboi, and Fernando Andres’ queer comedy and Tribeca selection Rent Free.

Films from Festival Internacional de Cine en Guadalajara include Isabel Cristina Fregoso’s best direction winner La Arriera, and Luciana Kaplan’s Tratado de Invisibilidad.

In total, 57% of the selections are directed by women including the three galas, while 38% represent and highlight stories of people from the LGBTQ+ community.

GLAFF will also present two blocks of short films, among them Marco Perego’s Dovecote starring and produced by Zoë Saldana.