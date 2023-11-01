Quebec-based sales outfit h264 has reported out of AFM a US deal and multiple territory sales on Venice Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award winner Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person.

Drafthouse Films has acquired US rights to Ariane Louis-Seize’s directorial debut about a vampire unable to kill for blood who may have found the answer to her problems in a lonely young man. Sara Montpetit and Felix Antoine-Benard star.

h264 has closed sales in more than 30 territories, among them France (Wayna Pitch), Germany (Atlas), Latin America (Impacto Cine), Australia and New Zealand (Pivot Pictures), and Japan (Rights Cube).

Humanist Vampire also won the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma grand prix and a special mention at Sitges and will play Sao Paulo, Mumbai, and Thessaloniki festivals as well as Festival International du Film Francophone de Tübingen in Germany.

It continues to play theatrically across Quebec through h264 Distribution and the rest of Canada via Game Theory.

“The global reach and critical reception of Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person attest to its narrative and visual power,” said h264 president Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne. “At h264, we are honoured to facilitate its international reach.”

Drafthouse Films CEO Nick Savva added, “Ariane sunk her teeth into the teen vampire movie genre, taking it in an unforgettable and surprisingly heartfelt new direction. We look forward to bringing this film to US theatrical audiences, including at Alamo Drafthouse locations and on streaming platforms nationwide.”

Louis-Seize added: “I created this film to add my own little touch of light and madness to the sometimes disheartening darkness that surrounds us, but I never imagined that its gentle glow would reach so far. It’s so touching to see that people all over the world can identify with our Quebecois vampires.”

Montreal-based producer art et essai said : “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” contributes to Quebec’s international reputation, surrounded by such creative and talented partners. From the outset of development, the team’s ambition was to create a generous film whose humanity would transcend borders, and it’s a great pleasure to see this goal come to fruition.”